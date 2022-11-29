Spirit Lake School Board voted to arm staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KTIV, the Spirit Lake School Board unanimously voted to equip up to ten staff members with firearms.

The vote on Monday night to revise the emergency response plan, taking into account the United States’ continued battle against mass shootings. The revised plan allows up to ten staff members “who are not teachers” to carry guns.

KTIV says the school board’s new policy has received mixed responses.

Spirit lake police Chief Shane Brevik is hesitant to put guns in the hands of those who are not properly trained, “The idea that staff and teachers having gone through some simple walkthroughs of tactical situations even begins to prepare them for facing an armed threat is concerning.”

Superintendent Smith responded to Chief Brevik’s concerns by saying, “He (Brevik) showed up the 1/3 of one day of the training, but yet in his response that I thought was very critical and inappropriate, He said this was an unworkable solution.”

A parent and substitute teacher, Shannon Grau-Quail, said, “I always think I have to be prepared. Being prepared. We buy insurance for all kinds of things, We don’t bind them after the accident or after we get sick.”

Another parent, Beth Toliver, questioned the leadership of the superintendent David Smith, saying, “Smith has groomed these board members to the point where there has been no pushback, no name boats for the past eight years. What Smith says goes right?”

KTIV said so far, school officials say they will cooperate with the procedures in place to implement the new emergency response plan.

