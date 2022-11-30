605 Made Holiday Market bringing attention to local crafters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday you can shop for the whole family as makers from around the Sioux Empire will show off the area’s best home-crafted items.

”From baked goods to Christmas decorations to clothing, hats, mittens, earrings, the list goes on there are so many unique items,” Volunteer Sarah Nelson said.

Stacy Wengler is the owner of Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and the creator of the 605 Made Market.

”I started the 605 made market because I wanted to gather up a bunch of local makers and give them the opportunity to sell their items in an environment that wasn’t as intimidating as the larger craft shows,” Wengler said.

The event serves not only as a great time for shoppers but also for local vendors who don’t have their own stores.

”It’s a great opportunity for makers like myself because I don’t have a storefront, so I basically sell online, or at craft fairs so this one is super fun because they can take a parking garage and just turn it into this awesome shopping experience in just a matter of hours,” Sew Doggy Owner Karli Raymond said.

The annual holiday market has continued to grow each year since it first began.

”The very first year that we did it was in my craft room at my home, and now it’s in an entire parking garage with over 50 makers, so it definitely has taken off, and it shows the need for local makers to have somewhere to sell their items,” Wengler said.

More: Lava’s Coffee bringing brewing seasonal drinks for Harrisburg community.

Many of the event crafters say they look forward to making items for the holiday market.

”I love creating, and I love recycling things to make something new out of it,” Nelson said.

The 605 made holiday market is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cherapa Place parking garage.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.