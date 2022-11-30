612 Flats to provide emergency housing in Codington County

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Codington County Welfare Office announced their recent purchase of the 612 Flats in Watertown will provide shelter for individuals and families as they get back on their feet.

According to their press release, the new non-profit called Watertown Cares will oversee eight units available for emergency housing.

“Having a safe place to stay is the foundation of being able to move forward in life. Not having housing means living in crisis, and living in crisis means being reactive instead of making choices for a healthy future. Emergency housing is the first step in the continuum of safe housing,” said Ried Holien, Watertown Mayor.

“The Codington County Welfare office has assisted 44 homeless individuals or families in the last six months. Currently, people end up in housing with too many people or staying in places that aren’t meant to be lived in, such as cars, sheds, or garages. Watertown Cares will not only provide temporary, non-congregate housing but ongoing support as individuals transition to a stable living condition,” said Brenda Hanten, Codington County Commissioner.

This project is one of four priority areas identified during the Codington County Social Services strategic planning process. The four areas have established five working groups for: Housing, Mental Health, Community Transformation and Child Care, and Centralized Service & Community Education. The housing working group identified non-congregate emergency housing as the priority.

“Having recently been remodeled, the 612 Flats is the ideal property for emergency housing because of its separate living spaces, it’s in excellent condition, and it has a centralized location. We are thankful to Eric and his partners at Crestone Builders for meeting the needs of those who need it most,” said Sara Foust, Codington County Welfare Director.

“Crestone Builders is proud to be a part of the process that help ensure that people have a safe place to stabilize their lives and take the steps to be a contributing member of our community. There are many challenges these residents face. Housing can be one less worry,” said Eric Skott of Crestone Companies.

“The property will be purchased from Crestone Builders through grant funds from the South Dakota Housing Development Authority,” said Dawn Sikkink, Watertown Cares President.

Financial closing on the property is expected to be completed in February 2023, with the opening to residents anticipated by April 1, 2023.

