Augustana women will once again be taking their share of 3-pointers this season

Vikings winning in very recognizable fashion again in Krauth’s final season as head coach
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana women’s basketball team has almost always featured several players who can shoot from beyond the 3-point line and this year’s squad is no exception. Avon’s Lauren Sees loves that about playing on this team... But also knows that being a little selective will lead to more approval from her coach Dave Krauth who always seems to build similar type teams that always produces wins.

Lauren Sees says, ”I think it’s fun but always keep in the back of my mind that coach doesn’t really like it if I just dribble down the court and toss one up. So I’ve got to figure out which ones he likes and which ones he doesn’t is always a good thing to know.”

Head Coach Dave Krauth says, ”We’ve always had kids and if you give them a little freedom they like it and they’ll take it and so we’ll have several players on the court that are not going to be hesitant when they get clean looks regardless of how deep they are.”

Sees and pre-season Player of the Year Aislyn Duffy will lead the way for the Vikings in Krauth’s final season. He doesn’t want that to be a distraction to his team this season. So far so good, they are 6-0 and ranked 24th in the Division II poll.

