Businesses feeling impact from first snow event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the season of snow and many industries across South Dakota are already seeing the impact.

Businesses like Jim & Ron’s Towing say they receive an abundance of calls for tow trucks on days like today.

“We’ve had a lot of accidents, a lot of different accidents we’ve probably done about a half a dozen vehicles that have been in the ditch and then just our normal breakdowns as well. It definitely increases the volume from what we normally do,” said Paul Giese, Jim & Ron’s Towing owner.

Saying car maintenance is contributing factor.

“We run into a lot of vehicles in the ditch that maybe wouldn’t have necessarily had to be there if they had decent tires on there,” said Giese.

Evan Kindt, is the owner of Marv’s Body Shop.

He says they also anticipate a large quantity of calls during storms.

“A typical event like this in Sioux Falls where we’ve got a commuting storm where everybody has to drive in it on a weekday, we usually see fifty to one hundred accidents,’ said Evan Kindt, Marv’s Body Shop owner.

This comes when many auto shops are working to keep up with demand.

“We’re prepared to do what we can to get cars in. Struggling through some supply chain issues with parts and there’s really no rhyme or reason for that. We don’t know what we’re going to be waiting on or not but we try to get creative with ways to try and get cars in and out of the shop as quick as we can,” said Kindt.

Staffing shortages have also presented a challenge for many companies.

“It’s difficult to get staff, I mean we work with what we have and that’s all we can do right now and obviously that slows down our productivity as well because we’re not appropriately staffed as we want to be,” said Giese.

Both companies want to remind people to slow down and leave a little earlier on snow days.

