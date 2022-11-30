Avera Medical Minute
Cash reward offered in Mitchell hit and run investigation

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Michell Police Department Facebook post, authorities are offering a cash reward to anyone who can help identify the unknown suspect who hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

The incident took place in northeast Mitchell on Nov. 28. Dispatchers received a call reporting a person was lying in the roadway at 6:41 p.m. First responders arrived at the scene within two minutes and began rendering aid to the victim while they were transported to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital. The post reports the victim is currently stable and recovering.

Authorities ask anyone that lives close to the intersection of E Green Dr and N Kimball St in Mitchell to check their security footage to gather any information that could help develop the investigation. Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, Inc offers a minimum of $250 for rewards on all “Crime of the Weeks” solved through Crime Stoppers. Rewards will not be paid if crime tips leading to an arrest are not made directly to Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, Inc. by telephone or by web tip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mitchell police or submit information using one of the resources listed below.

Additional resources to report information

• To leave an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at 996-1700.

• Download the free “P3 Tips” mobile app

• Visit P3Tips.Com if you would like to submit a tip online

• Or visit MitchellCrimeStoppers.Org to submit a crime tip by e-mail.

