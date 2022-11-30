Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Former President Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.(Edward Kimmel / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Bill Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday.

Clinton said he is experiencing “mild symptoms,” and is “doing fine overall.”

“I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” the former president said. “I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Facebook post, an officer conducted a traffic stop...
SWO: Traffic stop on reservation leads to $2.3 million fentanyl bust
Deer Stranded on Ice
Deer stranded on ice in Watertown
Police Lights
DPS identifies two fatalities from Nov. 22 crash
Police Lights
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

Latest News

Authorities in Louisiana say they are investigating recording devices that were discovered at a...
Parent arrested after recording devices found on school property, authorities say
The organization’s tweet says the closure is to allow for concrete placement for the “new...
SDDOT: Lane to temporarily close on Pierre-Fort Pierre Bridge
The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to...
Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man seen at Takeoff’s fatal shooting facing weapons charge
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
Bidens to attend 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree