Garbage truck runs into trouble with slippery roads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say slick roads caused a garbage truck driver to lose control and an unavoidable accident ensued.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a garbage truck lost control while trying to maneuver the slippery sloped roads around 19th st. and Southeastern ave. this afternoon. The garbage truck ended up colliding with a power pole, causing power lines to drop onto a house and start a small fire.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

