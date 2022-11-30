Avera Medical Minute
Garbage truck runs into trouble with slippery roads

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with four of those ending in the death of the suspect.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say slick roads caused a garbage truck driver to lose control and an unavoidable accident ensued.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a garbage truck lost control while trying to maneuver the slippery sloped roads around 19th st. and Southeastern ave. this afternoon. The garbage truck ended up colliding with a power pole, causing power lines to drop onto a house and start a small fire.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

