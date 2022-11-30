Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle

The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to...
The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to carry out deadly attacks in parts of Syria and Iraq the extremists once declared a caliphate.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a battle recently, the group’s spokesman said in audio released Wednesday without giving further details.

Little had been known about al-Qurayshi, who took over the group’s leadership following the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in a U.S. raid in February in northwest Syria.

The death will be a blow to the group as al-Qurayshi is the second leader to be killed this year. The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to carry out deadly attacks in parts of Syria and Iraq the extremists once declared a caliphate.

Al-Muhajer said that a new leader, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, was named as the group’s new leader.

Al-Qurayshi is the third leader to be killed since its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hunted down by the Americans in a raid in northwest in October 2019.

No one claimed responsibility for the killing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Facebook post, an officer conducted a traffic stop...
SWO: Traffic stop on reservation leads to $2.3 million fentanyl bust
Deer Stranded on Ice
Deer stranded on ice in Watertown
Police Lights
DPS identifies two fatalities from Nov. 22 crash
Police Lights
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

Latest News

Maria Correa, of Washington, center, who says she is sick with cancer, cannot work, and that...
Higher food prices worsen hunger crisis this holiday season
Wild Wednesday: Learning the differences between antlers and horns
Wild Wednesday: Learning the difference between horns and antlers
50 Sioux Falls area vendors will be selling at the market.
605 Made Holiday Market bringing attention to local crafters
In the feel-good viral video, Johnson returns to his childhood convenience store to do what he...
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 513 S Holly Ave.
SFFR extinguish house fire in 5 minutes