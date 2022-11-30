Avera Medical Minute
Lane switch planned on I-90 in McCook County

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work is nearing completion on the I-90 reconstruction project from Salem to Humboldt.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, all westbound traffic will be moved from the eastbound lanes and guided into the westbound lanes so the repainting of lane lines can be completed for eastbound traffic.

Eastbound lanes are scheduled to be repainted this Thursday and Friday. When completed, two-way traffic control measures will be removed, and eastbound and westbound traffic will be fully operational.

All exits along this reconstruction project will be reopened both eastbound and westbound; once traffic is switched. As originally scheduled, shoulder work and final striping will be completed in spring 2023.

Since the project began in March 2022, two-way traffic has been used in the eastbound lanes during the reconstruction of the westbound lanes. Work on the 15-mile Interstate reconstruction project included recycling the existing surfacing, placement of 11 ½ inches of new concrete surfacing with asphalt shoulders, reconstruction of two bridges, rehabilitation of two additional bridges, replacement of culverts, and regrading of low-lying areas.

The prime contractor on this $37.5 million project is Michels Road & Stone, Inc. of Brownsville, WI.

