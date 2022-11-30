Avera Medical Minute
Led by Langford’s Ady Dwight, DWU looks to make noise at NAIA Volleyball Tournament in Sioux City

Tigers roar into NAIA Volleyball Tournament starting Wednesday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Tigers of Dakota Wesleyan take the floor tomorrow in Sioux City in Pool Play at the NAIA national Tournament... Lindsey Wilber’s team is ranked 7th in the country heading to the Tyson Event Center which is awesome for the DWU fans. It’s not a long road trip at all.

And with superstar Ady Dwight leading the way, look for this team to make some noise.

Lindsay Wilber talks about Dwight, :”Right now, she’s leading the country in hitting percentage, she’s 3rd in kills per set and she’s 7th in blocks per set. I think I have the Player of the Year in my gym, so we’ll see what happens.”

Ady Dwight is happy for the seniors, ”We have 5 seniors this year. For them to leave that lasting legacy, that one final chance for them to get there (NAIA Tourney) would be really great.”

And they have done just that. With a big opening round win at home and led by one of the most exciting players in the country... They hope to give the Crib Crazies plenty to cheer about in Sioux City.

