Noem asks Biden to lift vaccine mandate for Armed Forces

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem signed a letter, along with 20 other governors, asking President Biden to lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the U.S. Armed Forces.

“The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home,” says Noem.

These governors say the current mandate is dissuading potential new recruits, citing multiple army representatives who claim they have also had issues retaining soldiers due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

You can find the letter here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.