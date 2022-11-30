Police: Parole absconder rams into unmarked patrol car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a suspect rammed into an unmarked patrol car in an attempt to evade arrest.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, detectives located a parole absconder with warrants out for his arrest in eastern Sioux Falls at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The detectives witnessed the suspect enter a car and decided to position the patrol car to block his exit. The suspect then rammed into the patrol car several times before he tried to flee on foot. Officers were able to gain custody of the suspect and found a small amount of methamphetamine in his possession.

The 38-year-old suspect, Gary Bordeaux from Sioux Falls, now faces charges including four counts of Aggravated Assault, Distributing Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Place where Drugs are Kept/Sold/Used.

