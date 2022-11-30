Previous NCAA experience will help Coyotes volleyball team Friday against Houston

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For the 3rd straight year and the 4th time in 5 years the Coyotes of South Dakota Volleyball team is headed to the big dance.

Leann Williamson’s team will play Houston at 3:30 Friday in Omaha on Creighton’s home floor trying to win an opening round match. I had Elizabeth Juhnke on Calling All Sports yesterday and she feels very confident about her team’s chances. The experience of being there before will really help while it’s the 1st time in 2 decades for the Cougars.

And it’s almost like a home game for USD fans so the Yotes should have a loud crowd on their side which really motivates this team. They will be relaxed while trying to raise that bar of excellence.

Summit League Player of the Year Elizabeth Juhnke says, ”I think it’s going to calm a lot of our nerves knowing that when we go out we’ve been in that kind of environment before and how can we be more confident and how can we be cleaner in those situations.”

USD Senior Aimee Adams agrees, ”Yes I think that does help us a little bit just being comfortable going into this tournament and being confident of what we can do. And continue to make program history.”

Coyotes Head Coach Leanne Williamson says, ”They just continue to raise the bar and I think for me as a coach that’s the thing I’ve really enjoyed being a part of and seeing how they keep finding ways to set new limits or push past them. I think going into this weekend it’s another opportunity for us to do something that we haven’t done before.”

And that would be to get a win in the NCAA Tournament.

The Coyotes have lost only 3 times all season and two of those were to NDSU... Led by the Summit League Player of the Year Juhnke, they feel they are playing their best right now and have a very tight team which makes a huge difference.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.