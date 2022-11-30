SDDOT: Lane to temporarily close on Pierre-Fort Pierre Bridge
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says one of the lanes on the Pierre-Fort Pierre Bridge will be closed for some time this week.
The organization’s tweet says the closure is to allow for concrete placement for the new bridge’s cap. Travelers should expect the westbound outside lane to be closed late Wednesday or early Thursday.
