Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDDOT: Lane to temporarily close on Pierre-Fort Pierre Bridge

The organization’s tweet says the closure is to allow for concrete placement for the “new...
The organization’s tweet says the closure is to allow for concrete placement for the “new bridge’s cap at bent five.” Travelers should expect the westbound outside lane to be closed late Wednesday or early Thursday.(South Dakota Department of Transporation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says one of the lanes on the Pierre-Fort Pierre Bridge will be closed for some time this week.

The organization’s tweet says the closure is to allow for concrete placement for the new bridge’s cap. Travelers should expect the westbound outside lane to be closed late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Facebook post, an officer conducted a traffic stop...
SWO: Traffic stop on reservation leads to $2.3 million fentanyl bust
Deer Stranded on Ice
Deer stranded on ice in Watertown
Police Lights
DPS identifies two fatalities from Nov. 22 crash
Police Lights
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

Latest News

The Codington County Welfare Office announced their recent purchase of the 612 Flats in...
612 Flats to provide emergency housing in Codington County
Gov. Noem signs letter
Noem asks Biden to lift vaccine mandate for Armed Forces
Augie takes a "hop" with new beer minor program
Allison Morrisette (left) filled the position of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons...
Attorney General Mark Vargo announces two new hires