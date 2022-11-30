Second large drug bust in Roberts County this week

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Roberts County Deputies’ Facebook post, deputies conducted another large drug bust, the second big bust in the area this week.

On Monday, the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate and Roberts County Deputies conducted the largest drug bust in South Dakota, seizing 12.4 lbs of fentanyl pills and 3.6 lbs of fentanyl powder inside the suspects’ car, with an estimated street value of over $2.3 million.

On Tuesday, Roberts County Sheriff Tyler Appel said deputies received information concerning a possible drug exchange operating out of a Sisseton house. At approximately 7:43 p.m., deputies conducted a search warrant of the residence in question. They found approximately 3.38 ounces of cocaine, over 70 hydrocodone pills, over two ounces of marijuana, two loaded handguns, and sixteen lower rifle components that appeared to be used to manufacture fully operational rifles. Also located were scales, baggies, over $6,000, and ledgers believed to be associated with the distribution of these illicit narcotics.

Deputies are waiting to identify the two suspects arrested until a full investigation has been conducted. The two suspects are currently facing the following charges: two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Distribution of Marijuana over 2oz, Keeping a Place for Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Possession of a Loaded Firearm with the Intent to Commit a Felony.

“This is another example of our office working tirelessly to ensure Roberts County is a safe place to live, work, visit and raise a family. It is also another great example of the exemplary working relationships with the law enforcement agencies within Roberts County,” said Sheriff Tyler Appel.

The Sisseton Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.