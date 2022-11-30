SFFR extinguish house fire in 5 minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue extinguished a house fire quickly upon arriving on the scene. No injuries were reported.

According to the City of Sioux Falls press release, the dispatch received reports of a house on fire in west Sioux Falls at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Responding crews confirmed no one was in the house before they worked to extinguish the fire on the main level and basement within five minutes.

The fire is currently under investigation. Authorities reported that the home did not have a sprinkler system. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of having a Fire Escape Plan and working Smoke Detectors throughout your home.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

Assisting parties

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with four fire trucks, one command vehicle, 15 Firefighters, 1 Battalion Chief, and an Investigator. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by the Sioux Falls Police Department, Xcel Energy, and MidAmerican Energy.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Fire

