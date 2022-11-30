Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SFFR extinguish house fire in 5 minutes

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 513 S Holly Ave.
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 513 S Holly Ave.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue extinguished a house fire quickly upon arriving on the scene. No injuries were reported.

According to the City of Sioux Falls press release, the dispatch received reports of a house on fire in west Sioux Falls at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Responding crews confirmed no one was in the house before they worked to extinguish the fire on the main level and basement within five minutes.

The fire is currently under investigation. Authorities reported that the home did not have a sprinkler system. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of having a Fire Escape Plan and working Smoke Detectors throughout your home.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

Assisting parties

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with four fire trucks, one command vehicle, 15 Firefighters, 1 Battalion Chief, and an Investigator. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by the Sioux Falls Police Department, Xcel Energy, and MidAmerican Energy.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Fire or follow us on Facebook.Com/SiouxFallsFire and Twitter.Com/SiouxFallsFire.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Facebook post, an officer conducted a traffic stop...
SWO: Traffic stop on reservation leads to $2.3 million fentanyl bust
Deer Stranded on Ice
Deer stranded on ice in Watertown
Police Lights
DPS identifies two fatalities from Nov. 22 crash
Police Lights
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

Latest News

Wild Wednesday: Learning the differences between antlers and horns
Wild Wednesday: Learning the difference between horns and antlers
50 Sioux Falls area vendors will be selling at the market.
605 Made Holiday Market bringing attention to local crafters
Police lights
Cash reward offered in Mitchell hit and run investigation
Season of Giving: Sioux Empire United Way, verifies first, then supports 40 local organizations
Season of Giving: Your donations to United Way help many local programs