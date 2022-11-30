Skyforce have good young talent under Head Coach Kasib Powell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce are off to a good start and the players seem excited about the talent that has been assembled by Kasib Powell and his staff. DJ Stewart, Mychal Mulder and Chandler Hutchison are back from last year and they have some really good young players like Jamal Cain who is on a 2-way contract with the Miami Heat and is ready to get out on the court and prove himself.

Cain says, ”No-one is selfish, no-one is ball hungry. Everyone wants to see the next person shine and I feel like that is what the team needs, especially like us. Like this is my first year and I didn’t really know what to expect and coming into practice it feels like I’ve already been here a few months. So that’s actually a good thing and I feel like we’re going to have success with that.”

Head Coach Kasib Powell says, ”They’re just really competitive. In the G-League if you can be that competitive at a high level you’ll win games and guys will get called up and good things will happen for them. Just having that and just trying to have fun with it and trying to be productive with it but trying to get guys out of this league is the main goal.”

The Force are on a road trip is Wisconsin and Ohio and return home to the Pentagon Sunday afternoon. They lost in Cleveland Tuesday night 126-111 despite 24 from Stewart and 22 pts./11 reb. from Orlando Robinson. Former Coyote Tyler Hagedorn had 8 points.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.