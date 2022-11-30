Staying cold and breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to stay breezy and cold for the rest of our Wednesday. High temperatures will be stuck in the 20s across the entire region. With wind gusts around 30 or 35 mph, that will cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility. This morning especially, we could have some slick spots thanks to the wind blowing the snow across the roads overnight. It will also feel quite cold today with that wind blowing.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way Thursday as highs climb up into the 30s where we received snow and 40s where we missed out on it. The wind will still be a little breezy in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota on Thursday. We’ll be tracking another chance for light snow Friday in northern and western South Dakota.

Over the weekend, Saturday is looking quite cold with highs back in the 20s, but we should rebound into the mid to upper 30s to even a few 40s for Sunday. We’ll cool down next week with highs only in the 20s and even some teens by next Tuesday as that will be our next chance for some snowfall.

