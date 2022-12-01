$3 million in grants awarded to South Dakota schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventeen South Dakota school districts have been awarded more than $3 million in grants to use for technology and equipment for career and technical education programs.

The grants were made possible through federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

“The equipment schools purchase with these grants will open students’ eyes to amazing career opportunities in their backyards,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “They are taking their CTE programs to the cutting-edge, helping students master industry standards, learn from employers in their local communities, and develop skills for high-demand, high-wage fields in South Dakota.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.