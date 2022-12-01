Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

$3 million in grants awarded to South Dakota schools

The grants were made possible through federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan and the...
The grants were made possible through federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.(Arizona's Family)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventeen South Dakota school districts have been awarded more than $3 million in grants to use for technology and equipment for career and technical education programs.

The grants were made possible through federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

“The equipment schools purchase with these grants will open students’ eyes to amazing career opportunities in their backyards,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “They are taking their CTE programs to the cutting-edge, helping students master industry standards, learn from employers in their local communities, and develop skills for high-demand, high-wage fields in South Dakota.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are waiting to identify the two suspects arrested until a full investigation has been...
Second large drug bust in Roberts County this week
Deer Stranded on Ice
Deer stranded on ice in Watertown
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Garbage truck runs into trouble with slippery roads
Charles Francis Schmidt (Left) now faces four counts of Aggravated Assault, Distributing...
Police: Parole absconder rams into unmarked patrol car
Police Lights
DPS identifies two fatalities from Nov. 22 crash

Latest News

The shop aims to give back to those in need around the world.
Jaber Soul Boutique using new location to give back to those in need
Classes include learning the science and business of beer
Augie takes a “hop” with beer minor program
"2 Across"
“2 Across” playing at the Olde Towne Dinner Theatre
The wedding issue of 605 Magazine is out with a special December-January edition. Magazine...
December-Janurary edition of 605 Magazine now available