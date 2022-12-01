Coyotes ready for NCAA Volleyball Friday and are playing best at the right time

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes are getting ready for Friday’as NCAA Volleyball match-up with the University of Houston.

They come into the Big Dance in Omaha with plenty of momentum after last weekend’s Summit League championship also in Omaha, although this time they will play on Creighton’s home floor. You want to be playing you best volleyball right now and the Coyotes feel like the certainly are.

Head Coach Leanne Williamson says, ”Being able to sweep 2 conference opponents just continues to raise the bar and I think for me as a coach that’s one thing I’ve really enjoyed being a part of and seeing how they keep finding ways to set new limits or push past them. And I think going into this weekend it’s another opportunity for us to do something that we haven’t done before.”

Summit League Player of the Year Elizabeth Juhnke says, ”We just set ourselves up to be in this position so being able to see that I think also gives us confidence knowing that we do have the ability to go win a match and maybe two.”

The Coyotes have only 3 losses all year and with 2 wins this weekend in Omaha they would advance to the Sweet 16. It would also be the first wins in the NCAA Tournament in school history.

