Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FDA may change blood donation policy

A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating. The Food and Drug Administration...
A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is weighing a shift in its blood donation policy.(AMERICAN RED CROSS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is weighing a shift in its blood donation policy, away from blanket assessments toward individual risk-based donor screening.

In a statement, the agency specifically mentioned risk-based screening for HIV.

The FDA didn’t offer further details, but The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the plans, reported the changes would let more men donate blood.

Potential male donors who have had a new male sexual partner in the past three months would be asked more specific questions about their sexual activity.

Depending on their answers, according to the paper, they might be allowed to donate blood.

The current policy requires men to wait three months after sexual contact with other men before they can donate blood.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are waiting to identify the two suspects arrested until a full investigation has been...
Second large drug bust in Roberts County this week
Deer Stranded on Ice
Deer stranded on ice in Watertown
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Garbage truck runs into trouble with slippery roads
Charles Francis Schmidt (Left) now faces four counts of Aggravated Assault, Distributing...
Police: Parole absconder rams into unmarked patrol car
Police Lights
DPS identifies two fatalities from Nov. 22 crash

Latest News

Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden welcomes Macron amid friction over US climate law
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured images of two merging galaxies in a place far, far...
Merging galaxies captured by James Webb telescope
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the...
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
FILE - Lakers' star LeBron James addresses the Kyrie Irving controversy.
LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments