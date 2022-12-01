Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gas prices drop to levels not seen since February

FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since...
FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since February.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of filling up is going down.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47.

That’s down 12 cents from last week and 29 cents in the past month.

It’s also the first time the national average has been below $3.50 since February when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.

Other factors are also responsible for this downward trend at the pumps, including fears of a U.S. recession and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

Some analysts predict gas prices will keep falling as we head toward the end-of-the-year holiday season.

GasBuddy said they could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas.

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation slowed in October, but despite the cooling, Americans are still feeling the pinch. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are waiting to identify the two suspects arrested until a full investigation has been...
Second large drug bust in Roberts County this week
Deer Stranded on Ice
Deer stranded on ice in Watertown
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Garbage truck runs into trouble with slippery roads
Charles Francis Schmidt (Left) now faces four counts of Aggravated Assault, Distributing...
Police: Parole absconder rams into unmarked patrol car
Police Lights
DPS identifies two fatalities from Nov. 22 crash

Latest News

Netflix released a trailer for "Harry & Meghan."
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
The shop aims to give back to those in need around the world.
Jaber Soul Boutique using new location to give back to those in need
Netflix released a trailer for "Harry & Meghan."
Netflix releases trailer for Harry and Meghan's docuseries
The grants were made possible through federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan and the...
$3 million in grants awarded to South Dakota schools
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season