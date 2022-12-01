Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jaber Soul Boutique using new location to give back to those in need

From the outside, Jaber Soul looks like a typical boutique. But once you get inside the shop, you find out its goal is anything but typical.
The shop aims to give back to those in need around the world.
The shop aims to give back to those in need around the world.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From the outside, Jaber Soul looks like a typical boutique. But once you get inside the shop, you find out its goal is anything but typical.

”'Jaber’ means ‘beautiful’ in one of the African tribal languages. So we are ‘beautiful soul’ or ‘Jaber soul.’ And we do missions work in Kenya and all of our profits go towards those missions,” manager Brianna Grimsley said.

Owner Leah Hofer decided to open the boutique after going on what she calls a “life-changing” mission trip to Kenya with her daughter.

”I like to stay in nice hotels here, but over there it’s rooms with dirt floors and bugs and thin walls, but just beautiful people, though, with amazing culture and the women over there do so much with so little,” Hofer said.

After seeing the jewelry the Kenyan women were making, Hofer got the idea to sell their items in Sioux Falls, then use the profits to help with projects in the area.

More: 605 Made Holiday Market bringing attention to local crafters.

Over the last two years, the boutique has been able to sponsor several children, help send medicine to an orphanage in the area, and is now saving money to help set up a maternity ward at a hospital on the Kenya-Tanzania border.

”They built this clinic and now they are working on a maternity ward, raising funds for a birthing center, and that will help so many women have a wonderful place to give birth and be taken care of,” Hofer said.

The boutique recently moved to a much bigger location where they aim to sell even more items for women around the world this holiday season.

”We sell stuff from Nepal, India, Ecuador and then we some in the United States like Texas, Indiana, Colorado,” Hofer said.

Jaber soul is located next to Applebee’s inside the Empire Mall. It opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and noon on Sundays.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are waiting to identify the two suspects arrested until a full investigation has been...
Second large drug bust in Roberts County this week
Deer Stranded on Ice
Deer stranded on ice in Watertown
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Garbage truck runs into trouble with slippery roads
Charles Francis Schmidt (Left) now faces four counts of Aggravated Assault, Distributing...
Police: Parole absconder rams into unmarked patrol car
Police Lights
DPS identifies two fatalities from Nov. 22 crash

Latest News

The grants were made possible through federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan and the...
$3 million in grants awarded to South Dakota schools
Classes include learning the science and business of beer
Augie takes a “hop” with beer minor program
"2 Across"
“2 Across” playing at the Olde Towne Dinner Theatre
The wedding issue of 605 Magazine is out with a special December-January edition. Magazine...
December-Janurary edition of 605 Magazine now available