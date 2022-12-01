Avera Medical Minute
Minneota is one win away from another HS Football championship in Minnesota

Vikings always in the running for a state football title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MINNEOTA, MN. (Dakota News Now) -The Minneota Vikings play for another state title Friday morning at US Bank Stadium when they take on Springfield at 10 in the morning.

Chad Johnston’s teams always seem to be in the hunt for a deep run in the playoffs thanks to great coaching, a winning tradition and of course, plenty of talent and a great work ethic...

So what does this team do the best coach? ”We like to do things balanced a little bit. We usually say we’ll take what the defense is giving us. I think our run game has become a little bit of our strength, but we’ve had nights where we’ve thrown the ball extremely well too.”

This team certainly has the talent to bring home another big trophy. The two losses were a learning experience and they are playing great football at the right time.

