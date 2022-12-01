Avera Medical Minute
NAIA Volleyball Tournament starts with pool play for DWU and Northwestern

Tigers roar in 1st pool play match
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Wednesday was opening day at the NAIA Volleyball Tournament in Sioux City.

The Tigers of Dakota Wesleyan were excited for the chance to play on the big stage and they showed it behind the power game of Ady Dwight, McKenzie Miller and Mariah Gloe. Dwight led the way with 19 kills and Miller had 11 as DWU won 25-15, 25-15, 25-21. They improved to 24-7 for the season and play Mid American Nazarene Friday night in their other pool play game. They advance to the quarter-finals with a win in that match.

Earlier in the day, Northwestern won the second set to tie the match with Marian. But the Knights won the final 2 sets for a 3-1 win. That means the Red Raiders must win Friday against SAGU and hope that’s enough to advance. Marian must lose it’s second match for that to happen. Alysen Dexter and Bekah Horstman each had 14 kills for Kyle Van Den Bosch’s Red Raiders who are now 22-8 for the season.

