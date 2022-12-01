Police: Burglar arrested for theft of building materials totaling over $80,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect was arrested without incident Wednesday night for multiple construction site burglaries.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the first of several thefts tied to the suspect was reported Nov. 28th. This initial theft involved OSB sheathing, an alternative to plywood, stolen from a construction site. Detectives used footage from the construction site’s camera to find the vehicle involved with the burglary. Detectives identified the suspect as 60-year-old Jerry Hood of Sioux Falls. Detectives were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s home in the 1700 block of E Sage Place and arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon. The suspect was not there at the time.

Officers found over $80,000 worth of stolen building materials at the suspect’s home, including doors, sheathing, windows, shingles, and cabinets. The discovery of the stolen materials cleared at least 16 of the police department’s cases, according to Clemens. Detectives recovered these materials and were able to pinpoint locations of thefts with the help of some victims. Most victims have been located, but detectives are still attempting to locate a few remaining victims.

According to Clemens, some of the stolen building materials were taken from open garages, and some supplies were lying outside. Police believe the suspect stole items during the night and brought them to his house with the intent to sell the materials through sites like Facebook.

The suspect was located near his residence Wednesday night and arrested. Detectives combined the multiple burglaries into one charge of Possession of Stolen Property. This is a class 5 felony.

