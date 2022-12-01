Avera Medical Minute
Report: Michigan to replace Iowa Caucuses as leadoff to 2024 Democratic presidential nomination calendar

(NBC15)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Politico is reporting that Michigan will take over and replace Iowa as the early nominating state for Democrats in 2024.

Jonathan Martin, a senior political reporter for Politico, has stated that Minnesota made an aggressive play for the ‘First in the Nation’ spot, but that Biden’s ties to the state and its importance in the general election for Democrats, made a decisive factor to the committee.

The news comes as no surprise after the DNC passed a resolution announcing that it wanted states that went early in the nominating process to meet standards of diversity, competitiveness, and feasibility.

Iowa came under scrutiny in 2020 for chaos during Democratic caucuses that year and delayed results.

A formal vote is expected to be taken up by the DNC this weekend. Iowa’s representative to the Rules and Bylaws Committee told KCRG the Committee has not been notified of anything yet.

Republicans have already set its 2024 primary calendar with Iowa first and the chair of Iowa’s Republican Party, Jeff Kaufmann, told NBC News he would move Iowa’s Caucuses to Halloween if needed to keep it first.

