SFPD: Icy accident caused $45,000 in damage to parked vehicles, fire trucks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An icy accident Wednesday afternoon caused upwards of $45,000 in damage, according to Sioux Falls Police.

The initial accident happened near 19th St. and Southeastern Ave. around 1:15 p.m. when dump truck slid down the hill and hit a power pole. The impact knocked down a power line, which landed on a nearby home and started a small fire on the roof.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue extinguished the fire. However, Clemens said while crews were still on scene, a parked SFFR pickup slid down the hill, hitting a parked car and a tree. The parked car then slid and hit two fire trucks on scene.

Damage to the fire pickup is estimated at $10,000, while damage to the parked car is estimated at $20,000. One of the fire trucks received roughly $15,000 in damage. The second fire truck’s damage is estimated at $20, according to Clemens.

All vehicles except the dump truck were unoccupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

