SFPD: Icy accident caused $45,000 in damage to parked vehicles, fire trucks

SFPD, SFFR respond to accident and fire in Sioux Falls neighborhood.
SFPD, SFFR respond to accident and fire in Sioux Falls neighborhood.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An icy accident Wednesday afternoon caused upwards of $45,000 in damage, according to Sioux Falls Police.

The initial accident happened near 19th St. and Southeastern Ave. around 1:15 p.m. when dump truck slid down the hill and hit a power pole. The impact knocked down a power line, which landed on a nearby home and started a small fire on the roof.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue extinguished the fire. However, Clemens said while crews were still on scene, a parked SFFR pickup slid down the hill, hitting a parked car and a tree. The parked car then slid and hit two fire trucks on scene.

Damage to the fire pickup is estimated at $10,000, while damage to the parked car is estimated at $20,000. One of the fire trucks received roughly $15,000 in damage. The second fire truck’s damage is estimated at $20, according to Clemens.

All vehicles except the dump truck were unoccupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

