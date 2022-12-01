Stig is very grateful for the time off to heal for his Jacks as they head into the FCS playoffs Saturday

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will finally back out on the field Saturday when they host Delaware in the F-C-S playoffs.

It will have been quite a break with a bye in the final week of the regular season and then another bye in the first week of the playoffs as the #1 seed. John Stiegelmeier calls them learning weeks.

And more importantly it’s been a time for the team to heal up and get as healthy as possible for the most important stretch of the season. Stig is a big believer that the break has helped his team be ready for what’s ahead.

Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says, ”The only guy who is somewhat questionable and we’ve had some really positive results is Adam Boch. Everybody else is ready to go. So I’d say again really it’s been a great blessing to be able to have those two breaks and then have the training staff that we have that invests in our guys. I didn’t believe in it at the start but I’m totally sold on it right now.”

The Jacks handled Delaware the last time they made the trip to Brookings for a playoff game. But Joe Flacco’s old school also has plenty of winning tradition on it’s side. They’ll need every bit of it against the top-ranked Jackrabbits on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.