Wind keeps blowing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way today as highs climb up into the 30s where we received snow and 40s and 50s where we missed out on it. The wind will still be a little breezy in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota on Thursday. We have a Wind Advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for parts of eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Wind gusts of 45 mph or more will be possible.

We’re tracking another chance for some snowfall Friday across the region. Accumulations would be minor and generally be around 1 to 2 inches or so and favor central and northern South Dakota. Some of this will attempt to drift south and clip the Sioux Falls area by Friday night where under an inch of snow will be possible.

Over the weekend, Saturday is looking quite cold with highs back in the 20s, but we should rebound into the mid to upper 30s to even a few 40s for Sunday. We’ll cool down next week with highs only in the 20s and even some teens by next Tuesday as that will be our next chance for some snowfall.

