A cold and windy night ahead; weekend looks better

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A strong cold front will pass through the region, and bring with it strong winds, a chance for snow showers and colder temperatures, but the cold will be very short-lived.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES and WIND ADVISORIES are in place through mid-evening due to wind gusts as high as 50 mph and the potential for blowing and drifting snow, creating near white-out conditions at times.

Snow showers will gradually coming to an end by mid-evening with clearing skies behind it. Winds will remain strong out of the northwest at 15-30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph, but will decrease to 5-15 mph or less after midnight. Lows plummet to the single digits above with a few places north potentially dropping to near or just below zero. Wind chill values could be as low as -15.

The weekend overall is looking decent with a clear to partly cloudy sky with the northwesterly winds becoming southerly during the day Saturday before turning westerly Saturday night into Sunday. Highs top out in the 20s and 30s Saturday with 30s and some 40s Sunday.

Heading into next week, there will be cloudier periods and sunnier periods along with a few minor chances of precipitation. Model consistency isn’t the greatest once we get past midweek, so expect that will change in the coming days. Temperatures will remain below average with most days seeing highs in the 20s to low to mid 30s and lows in the single digits and teens.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.