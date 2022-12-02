Confident Coyotes ready for NCAA Tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote volleyball team is less than 24 hours away from their NCAA Tournament opening match against the University of Houston.

We’ve talked a lot about the experience this group has heading into their third consecutive Big Dance. The key word for USD may well be confidence, something they’ve built up through time and a challenging non-conference schedule.

Match starts tomorrow at 3:30 and can be seen on ESPN Plus. We will have a camera in Omaha and have highlights and reaction tomorrow night on Dakota News Now.

