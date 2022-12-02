Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Confident Coyotes ready for NCAA Tournament

USD believes their peaking at the right time entering match with Houston
Face Houston tomorrow at 3:30
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote volleyball team is less than 24 hours away from their NCAA Tournament opening match against the University of Houston.

We’ve talked a lot about the experience this group has heading into their third consecutive Big Dance. The key word for USD may well be confidence, something they’ve built up through time and a challenging non-conference schedule.

Match starts tomorrow at 3:30 and can be seen on ESPN Plus. We will have a camera in Omaha and have highlights and reaction tomorrow night on Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are waiting to identify the two suspects arrested until a full investigation has been...
Second large drug bust in Roberts County this week
Jerry Hood of Sioux Falls was charged with one count of Possession of Stolen Property....
Police: Burglar arrested for theft of building materials totaling over $80,000
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Garbage truck runs into trouble with slippery roads
Deer Stranded on Ice
Deer stranded on ice in Watertown

Latest News

Held at the District
Professional boxing returns to Sioux Falls
Prior to their game at North Dakota State
Resilient Rabbits believe their best football is ahead in FCS Playoffs
Goes in for layup during win over Wayne State
Sioux Falls splits basketball twin bill with Wayne State
DWU rolls and Northwestern falls on Day One of Pool Play at NAIA Volleyball Tourney
NAIA Volleyball Tournament starts with pool play for DWU and Northwestern