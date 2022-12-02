Confident Coyotes ready for NCAA Tournament
USD believes their peaking at the right time entering match with Houston
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote volleyball team is less than 24 hours away from their NCAA Tournament opening match against the University of Houston.
We’ve talked a lot about the experience this group has heading into their third consecutive Big Dance. The key word for USD may well be confidence, something they’ve built up through time and a challenging non-conference schedule.
Match starts tomorrow at 3:30 and can be seen on ESPN Plus. We will have a camera in Omaha and have highlights and reaction tomorrow night on Dakota News Now.
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.