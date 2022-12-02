Avera Medical Minute
Deer entangled in Christmas lights rescued by wildlife officials

Wildlife officials in Oregon freed a buck that was entangled in Christmas lights. (Source: Linda Reed, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DALLAS, Ore. (CNN) – Wildlife officials in Oregon freed a buck that was entangled in Christmas lights.

The first reports of the animal with its antlers tangled in lights came in before Thanksgiving when a homeowner captured the buck on video walking through her yard.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officers sedated the buck with a dart so the lights could be removed.

The animal was not injured, and its ear was tagged for identification purposes.

Officials say this sort of thing is a common occurrence. Bucks rub their antlers on trees, bushes and other things to get rid of the velvet, mark their territory, and show dominance over other bucks.

Oregon wildlife officials say every fall they start getting reports of deer “tangled up in volleyball nets, hammocks and yes, even Christmas lights.”

They recommend hanging lights higher up in trees so bucks can’t get to them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

