Disney On Ice returns to Sioux Falls with new show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This weekend Disney On Ice is back at the Premier Center with its ‘Find Your Hero Show.’

The show will feature plenty of Disney’s classic characters, along with several recent additions to the Disney cast.

”You’re going to see everything out there from the timeless tales such as beauty and the beast and the little mermaid on to the newer tales such as moana or the frozen family with Anna and Elsa there’s a little bit for everybody,” skater Joe Walsh said.

This weekend will feature costumed characters for every part with everyone from Anna and Elsa, even to characters as small as silverware being dressed up for the part.

”Costumes probably play the most important role in Disney On Ice. It really helps with the world-building,” said Sean Parry. “And where else do you go to see all of these characters and costumes other than Disney? That’s what you come to see.”

For performers like Parry, every weekend presents an opportunity to perform for a new and excited crowd.

”Every weekend, every opening night, you hear the screams and the cheers as soon as the first bump of music kicks in. It gives me goose bumps every time,” Parry said.

Many of the performers say seeing how excited kids get is the best part of the whole show.

”Seeing the looks on kids and adults faces when we go out there and bring the magic to them is probably the most fulfilling thing to me,” Walsh said.

The first show of the weekend is Friday night, followed by three performances Saturday. The final performance is Sunday afternoon.

