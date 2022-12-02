Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dog apprehended for reckless driving in Walmart parking lot, police say

The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was...
The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the dog.(Kilgore Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (Gray News) – Police in Texas were shocked to find a dog behind the wheel of a car that crashed in a Walmart parking lot Thursday.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while his owners were shopping inside the store.

“He apparently got little antsy and bounced around the cab, setting this truck in motion,” police said.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while...
According to the Kilgore Police Department, the dog was left in the unoccupied vehicle while his owners were shopping inside the store.(Kilgore Police Department)

Aiding to the problem, the vehicle’s steering column had prior damage, which allowed to dog to put the car in drive. The dog was also wearing a leash, which police believe got caught on the emergency brake and released it.

“It doesn’t sound feasible, but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash,” police said.

The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the dog.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Hood of Sioux Falls was charged with one count of Possession of Stolen Property....
Police: Burglar arrested for theft of building materials totaling over $80,000
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
Deputies are waiting to identify the two suspects arrested until a full investigation has been...
Second large drug bust in Roberts County this week
Wholestone Farms, an entity owned by regional pork producers, plans to build a more than $500...
Judge dismisses lawsuits against Wholestone Farms, City of Sioux Falls
The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the...
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader

Latest News

Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health...
Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity
Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, of Somerville, presents flowers to Britain's Prince William and Kate,...
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee discuss proposed changes to the...
Democrats move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state