Falling temps, snow, and wind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota today, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. We’ll see a little light snow fall, but with wind gusts up to 50 mph, blowing snow and reduced visibility will be a concern. A Wind Advisory will be in effect across the rest of the region from noon until 9 p.m. for those 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.

We’re tracking another chance for some snowfall Friday across the region. Accumulations would be minor and generally be around an inch or less with the exception being in northeastern South Dakota where 1 to 2 inches will be possible. This will begin Friday morning in northern and western South Dakota and then quickly move east throughout the day. By Friday night, this will all be out of the region.

Over the weekend, Saturday is looking quite cold with highs back in the 20s, but we should rebound into the mid to upper 30s to even a few 40s for Sunday. We’ll cool down next week with highs only in the 20s and even some teens by next Tuesday as that will be our next chance for some snowfall.

