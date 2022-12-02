Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Great Bear sets opening date

Skis and snowboards are finally making runs down some of the trails at Great Bear. While not...
Great Bear is aiming to open December 22, weather permitting.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular winter destination in Sioux Falls is hoping to open by the end of the month.

Officials at Great Bear Ski Resort have selected December 22 as the season opener, weather permitting. They have been making snow for a few weeks, and the low temperatures in the forecast are going to help.

“What we are looking for is if we can get daytime highs in the upper teens, overnight lows in the single digits, with ‘not’ a 40 mph wind, we can make a lot of snow real fast,” said Dan Grider, Great Bear General Manager. “We have experienced a little of that the last few days. We got the warm up. It will be cold for the weekend. Next week looks really good. So as you can see we just start blowing piles of snow and then we can start pushing them out.”

Times for skiing and snowboarding will be 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Hood of Sioux Falls was charged with one count of Possession of Stolen Property....
Police: Burglar arrested for theft of building materials totaling over $80,000
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
Deputies are waiting to identify the two suspects arrested until a full investigation has been...
Second large drug bust in Roberts County this week
Wholestone Farms, an entity owned by regional pork producers, plans to build a more than $500...
Judge dismisses lawsuits against Wholestone Farms, City of Sioux Falls
The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the...
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader

Latest News

Bishop Swain, was loved by many, those closest to him remembering his legacy
Remembering the late Bishop Paul Swain
Monae Johnson incoming secretary of state
South Dakota Gov. Noem appoints incoming secretary of state
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE Sunday at 2::30 pm: South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star Game
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run