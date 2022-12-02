Avera Medical Minute
LIVE Sunday at 2::30 pm: South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star Game

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Metro Sports TV is broadcasting a live stream of the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

The game is being played Sunday, December 4th at Harrisburg High School.

The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 2:30 p.m.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

