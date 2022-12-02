Avera Medical Minute
Professional boxing returns to Sioux Falls

Inaugural Sioux Falls Boxing Classic held at The District
Inaugural event held at the District
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As popular as Mixed Martial Arts has become in Sioux Falls it’s kind of hard to believe that it’s been more than a decade since the sweet science of boxing has held a professional event in town.

That changed Thursday night over at The District with the inaugural Sioux Falls Boxing Classic, sanctioned by the South Dakota Athletic Commission, and put on by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority and 15 round boxing.

The first professional fights in South Dakota since 2008 featured five bouts ranging from four to six rounds with a mix of male and female boxers from local gyms and across the country. And the first event seems to be a hit with the community, drawing their maximum capacity for the venue of between 400-500 spectators.

Seeing the popularity of MMA in Sioux Falls, bringing boxing back is something Sioux Falls Sports Authority Executive Director Thomas Lee has wanted to do for a long time, and he hopes Thursday night’s fights are the start of a new yearly tradition.

Click on the video viewer to hear from Lee as well as see highlights from the following local fighters:

-HEAVYWEIGHT: Cory McIntosh (Aberdeen) knocking out Jayvone Dafney

-LIGHTWEIGHT: Traevon Kroger (Sioux Falls) winning a unanimous decision over Terrance Lee

(In the featured fight which went on during our broadcast, Yankton native and Sioux Falls fighter Deonte Walker fell to Emmanuel Tennison with the bout being stopped in the fourth round)

