Remembering the late Bishop Paul Swain

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bishop Paul Swain passed away in hospice care last week at the age of 79.

He was appointed to Bishop of the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese in 2006 and is credited with the restoration of the Cathedral of St. Joseph and the opening of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

Swain also served in the U.S. Air Force before joining the church.

Those close to him say he’ll be remembered for his caring nature and commitment to the community.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck looks back on the late Bishop’s life and legacy.

