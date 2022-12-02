Resilient Rabbits believe their best football is ahead in FCS Playoffs

Avera Medical Minute
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are less than 48 hours away from the start of what South Dakota State fans hope will be the FCS Playoff journey that at long last brings home a national championship.

Fresh off two bye weeks the Jackrabbits begin the postseason as the number one overall seed. The last time they had that they made the championship game during the spring season.

This season has been unlike any other in SDSU history with the team winning their first outright Missouri Valley Conference Championship with a perfect 8-0 league record. Getting there had it’s share of adversity, including 14 point rallies at NDSU and UND to overcoming a rally a Northern Iowa rally in Cedar Falls to win.

They’ll likely be tested like that again during the postseason, and the way they’ve been able to pass all test thus far is why they think they can make championship history.

Kickoff with Delaware is scheduled for 2 PM on Saturday. If the Rabbits win they’ll host either Holy Cross or New Hampshire next week in the quarterfinals.

