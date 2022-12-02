Sioux Falls splits basketball twin bill with Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A basketball doubleheader at the Stewart Center presented a couple of wildly different outcomes for the Sioux Falls and Wayne State mens and womens teams on Thursday night in NSIC action.

In the women’s game, though tied at 14 after a quarter, Sioux Falls went cold the rest of the way and Wayne State took advantage, pulling away to win 71-55. Logan Hughes led the Wildcats and all scorers with 19 points and Lauren Zacharias added 11.

In the men’s game it appeared as the Wildcats were also heading for a big win, up by as many as 11 in the second half. That was until the Cougars ripped of a 14-3 run to draw even and then outscored the Wildcats 13-7 down the stretch to rally for a 65-60 win. Matt Cartwright scored 21 points for Sioux Falls and Chase Grinde added 12. Wayne State’s Jordan Janssen had a game-high 27 points.

