Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Hamlin County, SD Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, multiple crashes including a hit-and-run occurred near Lake Poinsett early Thursday morning.

A semi pulling a tanker trailer stalled at the intersection of US Highway 81 and East SD Highway 28 around 5:40 a.m. A truck heading south on Highway 81 crashed into the semi’s trailer, damaging both the truck and trailer. While Hamlin County law enforcement and medical responders from Lake Norden Ambulance were en route to the scene, the driver of the truck fled.

A sheriff’s deputy and a Lake Norden Fire Department firefighter were controlling traffic on the scene when an SUV heading north on Highway 81 entered the crash site, reportedly nearly hitting both the deputy and firefighter and crashing into the semi-trailer. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained from the crash, according to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

The highway intersection remained closed for three hours while the SUV and semi-trailer were cleared.

Later Thursday, a deputy located the 25-year-old Watertown man involved in the initial crash in Lake Norden. He was arrested for Hit and Run - Property Damage.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first crash between the truck and the semi-trailer, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the second crash involving the SUV, the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The following responders were on scene: Lake Norden Ambulance, Lake Norden Fire Department, Hayti Fire Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, BES Towing, Hamlin County Emergency Management, and Performance Towing.

