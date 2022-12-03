Baylor beats out Gonzaga at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - #6 Baylor kept their composure over #14 Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, beating the Bulldogs 64-63 in a non-conference matchup.

Baylor lead 38-33 at halftime, and held on enough to escape with a one-point win. The Baylor Bears now improve to 6-2 on the season, while Gonzaga falls to 5-3.

Keyonte George led the Bears with 18 points, while Adam Flagler and Langston Love each had double digit points. Flo Thamba led the team with eight rebounds, while Dale Bonner had a team-high three assists. Overall, Baylor shot 23-62 from the field for 37%, and 6-24 from beyond the arc for a quarter of their shots made. The team shot 12-15 from the charity stripe.

Malachi Smith led Gonzaga with 16 points, while Anton Watson and Julian Strawther each had double digits as well. Watson also had 13 rebound on the game, while Strawther had 10. Nolan Hichman led the team with eight assists. Gonzaga shot 22-61 from the field for 36%, and shot 6-22 from the three-point line for 27%. Gonzaga went 13-21 from the free throw line.

Baylor will travel back to Waco, Texas for a home matchup against Tarleton on Tuesday, while Gonzaga will host Kent State in Spokane, Washington on Monday.

