‘Be the Light in the Darkness’ a Journey of Hope Fundraiser

‘Be the Light in the Darkness’ a Journey of Hope Fundraiser
By Cordell Wright
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Journey of Hope is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, the mission is to inspire the community to spread hope to people reintegrating from treatment, incarceration, or experiencing homelessness.

Co-founder and president, Kari Palmer, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about ‘Be the Light in the Darkness.’

