FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The weekend looking pretty good overall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was a cold and windy Friday and Friday night and a very cold start to our Saturday, but the rest of the weekend is looking pretty good.

Skies will be mainly sunny for our Saturday with a few clouds at times in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west and south at 5-20 mph, so while it’ll be breezy at times, it won’t be nearly as bad as it was on Friday. Highs range from the mid 20s east and northeast to the 40s in south central and southwest South Dakota.

We’ll have a mainly clear sky tonight with a south to west wind at 5-10 mph. Lows fall back into the upper single digits to upper teens.

Sunday will be warmer with a mainly sunny sky, highs in the 30s and 40s and a west to southwest wind at 5-20 mph. A weak area of low pressure could bring a few wintry mix showers Sunday night to the southeastern counties, but doesn’t appear to be anything significant.

Next week will be very typical for December... cloudier periods along with sunnier periods and sporadic chances for precipitation, with one round Tuesday and another round possible by next weekend. Highs most days will be in the 20s and 30s with lows in the single digits and teens.

