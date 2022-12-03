Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations: ‘It kind of breaks my heart’

Real-life grinches destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in an Arizona neighborhood. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Real-life grinches reportedly destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in an Arizona neighborhood.

Arizona’s Family reports four residents reported criminal damage to the Gilbert Police Department in late November.

Resident Nick Murphy said one of his family’s inflatable decorations was destroyed that evening, with surveillance video capturing the incident.

“You can see these two massive holes, they’re pretty big, not something the winds could do,” Murphy said.

According to Murphy, a neighbor’s surveillance video shows somebody popping his Christmas inflatable with a sharp object.

“It kind of breaks my heart a little,” he said.

Murphy and three others reported criminal damage to their Christmas decorations.

“It is somewhat devastating because we spend a lot of money decorating for the holidays, and they might not be able to afford to replace those,” said neighbor Jacqueline Shuttenberg.

But financials aside, Murphy said he won’t let this ruin his Christmas.

“Keep on with the Christmas spirit,” he said. “There are still so many gifts to give. Can’t let them win.”

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote a letter voicing concerns over the...
Gov. Noem concerned about Black Hills National Forest future
The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the...
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader
Jerry Hood of Sioux Falls was charged with one count of Possession of Stolen Property....
Police: Burglar arrested for theft of building materials totaling over $80,000
Abby Turbak received the first-ever Milken Educator Award for the Mitchell School District.
Watertown teacher earns $25,000 Milken Educator Award

Latest News

The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin spoke during a press conference on the discovery of 7-year-old...
Sheriff comments on abduction, death of 7-year-old girl
Noodle, a senior pug who predicted on social media whether it would be a bones day or a no...
Pug who went viral on TikTok for ‘no bones day’ dies
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice