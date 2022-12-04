Augie women shoot down Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated it’s cross-town foe of Sioux Falls, 87-52, Saturday afternoon in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 7-1 overall record being 2-1 in NSIC action. The Cougars drop to 3-6 overall record with a 0-3 record in NSIC play.

The Vikings took off in a sprint pulling ahead with a 7-0 lead. The Cougars responded with a 3-point basket to close the scoring gap to four until the Vikings saw a 9-0 run highlighted by a corner-pocket 3-pointer by Aislinn Duffy. Augustana shot 50 percent in the first quarter to overpower USF’s 26 percent in the first 10 minutes.

The second quarter was opened by a 10-2 run in the Vikings favor. Augustana knocked down four 3-pointers in the second quarter with two from Michaela Jewett and one apiece from Lauren Sees and Duffy. Augustana shot 62 percent, defeating it’s first quarter percentage by 12. The Vikings held-off the Cougars to one 3-pointer and six baskets in the second quarter.

Leading 47-27 into the second half, the Vikings were led by Jennifer Aadland with 13 points being a perfect 100 percent in the paint and from the charity stripe. Duffy led the squad in rebounds with seven while also leading in assists with five.

The Cougars made strides in the third quarter scoring 18 points, just one less of the Vikings 19. Augustana saw a mid-quarter 7-0 run to keep their lead with all points coming from the paint.

The Vikings opened the fourth, and final, quarter with a wide-open look from behind the arc for Sees. Augustana kept their momentum going shooting 87 percent in the paint and 75 percent from behind the arc. Duffy led the Vikings in the final quarter scoring six points while adding one assist and four rebounds.

Overall, the Vikings were led by Aadland with 21 points being just one away from matching her career-high of 22. Duffy followed Aadland with 20 points while leading the squad in rebounds with 14. The double-double was the third of the season for Duffy and the 15th of her career at Augustana.

Up Next

The Vikings travel to Minnesota to take on No. 6 Minnesota State and Concordia-St.Paul. Augustana takes on the Mavericks on Friday Dec. 9 at 5:00 p.m. then take on the Golden Bears on Saturday Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m..

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.