Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Funeral held for former Bishop of Sioux Falls

Those that were touched by Bishop Swain gathered to celebrate his life and legacy through a...
Those that were touched by Bishop Swain gathered to celebrate his life and legacy through a Mass of Christian Burial.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were touched by Bishop Swain gathered to celebrate his life and legacy through a Mass of Christian Burial.

At the service swains many accomplishments and roles throughout his life were highlighted.

Those in attendance say it was important to pay their respects and lay the bishop to rest.

Many reflecting on his start as bishop and the impact he will leave behind in the Sioux Falls community.

“Nobody knew who he was, when they announced he would be bishop but it became his home and he did get to know the territory and everyone,” said Barbara Ostermann, church member

Remembering him as a leader.

“Bishop Swains legacy was one of quiet leadership but strong leadership and the Catholic faith continuing in its strong traditions,” said Gene Jones Jr. church member.

Pointing out all he was involved in during his time as bishop.

“The bishop Dudley House was a big project that he got behind as the catholic church and of course the cathedral restoration just turned out absolutely amazing and it was under his leadership,” said Gene Jones Jr. church member

Saying he made the most out of his role.

“It’s just a wonderful legacy and it’s probably not many bishops that had the opportunity to get close to it all,” said Jeffrey LeMair, church member.

And while he will be missed by many, his lasting impact will be remembered for years to come.

“There’s no doubt we’ll miss him and like I said his legacy will live on,” said Brad Coleman, church member.

Those in attendance were thankful for the service and opportunity to celebrate the life of Bishop Swain.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote a letter voicing concerns over the...
Gov. Noem concerned about Black Hills National Forest future
The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the...
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader
Jerry Hood of Sioux Falls was charged with one count of Possession of Stolen Property....
Police: Burglar arrested for theft of building materials totaling over $80,000
Abby Turbak received the first-ever Milken Educator Award for the Mitchell School District.
Watertown teacher earns $25,000 Milken Educator Award

Latest News

‘Be the Light in the Darkness’ a Journey of Hope Fundraiser
‘Be the Light in the Darkness’ a Journey of Hope Fundraiser
‘Be the Light in the Darkness’ a Journey of Hope Fundraiser
‘Be the Light in the Darkness’ a Journey of Hope Fundraiser
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The weekend looking pretty good overall