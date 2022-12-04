Funeral held for former Bishop of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were touched by Bishop Swain gathered to celebrate his life and legacy through a Mass of Christian Burial.

At the service swains many accomplishments and roles throughout his life were highlighted.

Those in attendance say it was important to pay their respects and lay the bishop to rest.

Many reflecting on his start as bishop and the impact he will leave behind in the Sioux Falls community.

“Nobody knew who he was, when they announced he would be bishop but it became his home and he did get to know the territory and everyone,” said Barbara Ostermann, church member

Remembering him as a leader.

“Bishop Swains legacy was one of quiet leadership but strong leadership and the Catholic faith continuing in its strong traditions,” said Gene Jones Jr. church member.

Pointing out all he was involved in during his time as bishop.

“The bishop Dudley House was a big project that he got behind as the catholic church and of course the cathedral restoration just turned out absolutely amazing and it was under his leadership,” said Gene Jones Jr. church member

Saying he made the most out of his role.

“It’s just a wonderful legacy and it’s probably not many bishops that had the opportunity to get close to it all,” said Jeffrey LeMair, church member.

And while he will be missed by many, his lasting impact will be remembered for years to come.

“There’s no doubt we’ll miss him and like I said his legacy will live on,” said Brad Coleman, church member.

Those in attendance were thankful for the service and opportunity to celebrate the life of Bishop Swain.

